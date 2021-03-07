Just to sum up their savagery on Jan. 6, the ‘police lives matter,’ Confederate flag, and ‘Civil War’ sign carrying violent insurrectionists killed a police officer. Another suffered a brain injury from a hurled fire extinguisher. Somehow, that officer was cleared for duty despite exhibiting significant concussion symptoms. He shot and killed himself while driving to his first day back at work. A second officer also committed suicide. Another officer was tased so many times he suffered a heart attack. One lost an eye. Another was dragged down a set of stairs. Another was beaten with the pole holding OUR American flag. Two smashed spinal disks, multiple concussions, and cracked ribs were some of the other serious injuries. More than 81 members of the Capitol police force and 65 members of the Metropolitan Police Department were injured. And they claim that police lives matter.
A gallows and noose was set up on the Capitol steps while the insurrectionists repeatedly shouted, “Hang Mike Pence” and carried zip ties for taking prisoners while they searched the capitol.
Many of the rioters said directly to cameras that they were carrying out Trump’s orders.
During the violence, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called Trump and pleaded with him to help. Trump smugly refused. “It was so obvious that only President Trump could end this. He was the only one,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, who still wouldn’t vote to convict.
The mob was overwhelmingly white male right-wing extremists and white supremacists. They were definitely not ANTIFA, despite Trump apologists constantly claiming so.
After the rampage, workers had to clean up feces and blood from the desecrated Capitol.
Most senators who voted to acquit cowered behind the false argument that in this case impeachment was unconstitutional, despite 144 First Amendment and Constitutional experts having signed a letter saying it was indeed Constitutional.
If instigating a violent insurrection resulting in the killing and maiming of Capitol police officers was not impeachable, what is? No examples have been given. Oh yeah. Lying about a consensual affair is impeachable, but only if you are a Democrat.
Vic Spadaccini
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.