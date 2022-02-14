Why are the world’s beauty standards so messed up? As children, we grew up believing someone was overweight if they were not skinny and tall or if they had an oval face shape. At the age of eight, our New Year’s resolution was to lose weight. At a young age, we started developing eating disorders that were minimal “to” severe. Why are kids nowadays experiencing body dysmorphia? However, what is the one thing that the 2000s generation grew up with that the others did not? Social Media. The app that connects people all around the world is deceiving. We grow up following influencers that do not show the truth about their lives. They perceive themselves as having the “perfect life” and being “perfect,” then they are caught altering their bodies in photos.
I have fallen victim to this, along with many others. When looking through social media, I feel unworthy. I tell myself I am ugly and that no one will ever like me. Even when looking through my potential college Instagram, where students of the 2026 graduation year connect with each other, I am telling myself that this person is too pretty to be my roommate. Why would they want to room with someone that has half of their followers?
We have grown up scrolling through feeds of people who are perceived as being ideal in the world’s eyes. We would wish we could be them. We dreamt of a life where we were them, telling ourselves that we would be so much happier in their position. No matter what happens, we will always have body dysmorphia. Causing us to believe that having an eating disorder is better than being healthy. When we were still considered little kids, we began to feel insecure, covering our stomachs when sitting down or standing. Want to know where we learned this? It’s from social media. When watching a Disney TV show, we were led to believe that a character was fat. Now we realize that she is not fat, but the size of an average person. We tell ourselves that our lives will be better if we lose weight. Will it? No, it will not be better. We need to learn how to love ourselves for who we are. The real question is, how do we stop the younger generations from having body dysmorphia?
