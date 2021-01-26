I want to thank you for your courage in writing the “Loss of Faith” article in the January 17 edition of the Herald Review newspaper. You are not alone in your stunning dismay over this human brokenness.
You are right…we cannot just forget the blindness and delusion that causes people to raise flags in honor of dishonesty, criminality, and immorality. We need to have discussions to break the addictions that bind people to irrational behavior.
You are correct…trying to debunk and show the fallacies in propagandized thinking does not work. It only fortifies the wall. I suggest reading Dr. Scott Peck’s lesser known book, “People of the Lie”, to get a better understanding of why. Even as a doctor of psychiatry, Dr. Peck was unable to bring his three cases of neurosis to a state of self-awareness.
So, in light of trumpism as the permission slip to walk openly without robe and hood, what can we do?
Tackle our loss of faith. How do we continue to respect and love our deluded brothers and sisters enough to keep reaching out? How do we care about folks who don’t want to share?
Look at the bigger picture. Realize the last four years of painful events is a funeral service for white supremacy and inequality, and the forging of a stronger will to listen harder and do better for all.
Understand this breach of mind has happened before, and passed, but is now also amplified by social media. A new or modified remedy is needed.
Don’t say, “Your thinking is wrong.” Say, “Here’s how my thinking makes things better.”
Understand we all come from the same source of Life with the same needs and hopes. Believe in the precept that when we all are better off, the extremes will soften.
Believe you are not alone.
If we keep our hearts to the good, as Dr. Scott Peck says in the end of his book, we can turn the world that way.
Diana Lieffring
Grand Rapids
