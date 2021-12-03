There’s a new word on the block and it’ll knock out anything basic or not on trend. That word would be “cheugy” and I am here to help you understand it.
If you’re confused, let me explain. The word cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) has made its way into conversations after a TikTok creator, Hallie Cain, used the word in a video. Cheugy was actually first created in 2013 by Gaby Rasson while she was attending Beverly Hills High School, according to “What is ‘cheugy?’ You know it when you see it” by Taylor Lorenz for The New York Times.
“She wanted a way to describe people who were slightly off trend. But she couldn’t quite come up with the right term, so she created her own,” writes Lorenz.
Lorenz explains cheugy refers to people who try too hard, are out of date, or like things that are not exactly trendy. She says it also can describe items such as Gucci belts that have a large double “G” logo, Rae Dunn Pottery and chevron patterns. Other “cheugy” items can include “Live Laugh Love” signs and anything that says “girlboss.” While most of this feels like an attack on what many women like, the sentiment can apply to anyone.
In the article, “The Three Tiers of Cheuginess, Explained” by Mary Frances Knapp for The Vice, she lists three levels of “cheuginess.” I am going to list some of the things from each of these levels.
Level 1- Skinny jeans, faux marble electronic accessories, succulents, and resin flower coasters.
Level 2- Wide-brim hats, liking and quoting The Office, frozen yogurt, and resin galaxy coasters or art.
Level 3- rainbow cakes and liking Friends.
So here’s the thing, everything I shared from those three levels are things I enjoy. In fact, I love some of that stuff. Friends and The Office are some of my favorite shows of all time. Do I drink out of a water bottle that has a marble pattern on it while I wear my skinny jeans and look up pretty resin coasters on Etsy with my IPhone that has a galaxy pattern pop socket? Absolutely! I am no stranger to these things and I wouldn’t give them up without a fight.
While I agree that most of these things and other items I’ve seen listed as cheugy aren’t exactly trendy, I don’t think it automatically means it is a bad thing to like them. In fact, I would say it’s worse to make someone feel bad for liking something that has been deemed cheugy. And cheugy isn’t even the first word to describe things that aren’t trendy. Being called “basic” has been used in a similar manner to describe things that were considered not cool anymore for a number of years now. “Basic” things include liking Starbucks, Ugg boots, black leggings, autumn, and Taylor Swift music.
Well I am here to tell you that I am a fan of all of the above. As someone who just received her Spotify Unwrapped this week—which compiles all of the music you listened to in the past year to see your top artists, songs, genres, and more—my top artist of the year was Ms. Swift. My top 5 songs were Taylor Swift songs and I was in her top 1% of listeners. And I’ll let you in on a secret—I’m listening to Taylor Swift and wearing a Friends sweatshirt as I write this!
I say all of this because I truly believe that it doesn’t matter if you like any of the stuff I’ve written about here. If it makes you happy, brings a smile to your face, or just makes you feel good, then I say embrace it. Embrace being basic. Embrace being cheugy. You have my permission.
