I continually read that my former employer/pensioner is repackaging our state’s unscientific fishing regulations, as reported in Sunday’s, Aug. 29 edition of the Herald Review (“Sunfish central to proposed special fishing regulations”). Previously, I told this readership that during my Fisheries Management 101 class at the University of Minnesota, I learned from Professor Thomas F. Waters that, because total annual mortality is at least 50%, nature doesn’t allow stockpiling of productivity, including fish, wildlife, or trees. In addition to the fun-classes, like Fish Management 101, I was also required to take not-so-fun classes like Biometrics 101 and Calculus 101. Back then, I didn’t fully-understand why these two subjects were required for my future profession; but now I do - especially when reading the opinion page and “Science Voice” in the Herald Review. Although I’m no expert, I occasionally used biometrics over a period of 37 years at the Grand Rapids DNR. At the U of M, we students learned both parametric—the normal bell-curve statistics—and non-parametric (Chi-square) statistics; and of course, our computations and outcomes had to be less than a 6% level of precision and/or accuracy; or else, we should consider our hypotheses scientifically non-verifiable. In addition, we could choose from electives, and what some would label as easier, soft-science classes such as, Philosophy 101 and Political Science 101. But as a serious scientist-wannabe, I was required to pass and fully-understand both parametric and non-parametric statistics. Simply stated, parametric statistics measures the mean, median, or mode of the population that is sampled; whereas non-parametric statistics measures the geographic area (or the people/animal-group) from which samples were collected. Unless samples came co-equally from all lakes, regions of the state, our sampling was biased; and therefore, must be rejected and re-done. I was also required to take differential and integral calculus (invented by Sir Isaac Newton in 1687).
Differential calculus measures the instantaneous rate of change whereas, integral calculus measures the cumulative effects of that change over time. In the case of DNR’s unscientific sunfish regulations, differential calculus can be used to document the instantaneous rate of growth of sunfish actually-protected by DNR’s ill-conceived regulations. Conversely, integral calculus can prove (or disprove) if the fishing regulation resulted in more big fish in any of the 50 lakes proposed by (“some”) anglers. Let me clearly reiterate. I’m convinced that the proposed fishing regulations will not result in any improvements as purported by the agency nor meet the expectations of (“all”) anglers.
But I believe there’s a broader and more important perspective that needs consideration. For example, “fake news” pundits and even certain health professionals should give us readers more specificity in their public announcements; and perhaps they - like my former employer - should use calculus and biometrics when they cite “fake news” and/or COVID 19 cases across the USA, in our state, or in Itasca County. If not, this will result in confusion and mistrust by us readers.
David G. Holmbeck (DNR retired 2008)
