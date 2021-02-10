Thank you for your letter “All view points are accepted here” Jan. 31, 2021. I’m a relatively new reader (about four years) and subscribe to the Herald Review because I want to be informed about the news and information from our cities, townships, and the region. Generally the Herald Review does a really good job being a fair and impartial publication. Then in the weeks leading up to the 2020 November election I thought there were more views printed from the DFLers’ side, (praise for Senators Klobuchar and Smith but attempting to discredit Pete Stauber). Maybe that’s because DFLers’ wrote in more often. But on Jan.13, 2021 the Herald Review printed; “How disinformation led to an insurrection at the Capitol”(sourced from NPR News). In that same Jan. 13 issue you also printed two more articles by NPR News; “Stauber says he’s ‘disappointed’ in Trump but doesn’t support impeachment” and “ FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol”, all three articles aimed at the alleged violent right. Now I have to question (not so much fair), but impartial?
David Bloom
Marcell
