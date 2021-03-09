I applaud the Herald-Review for its commitment to free speech without excessively favoring one side or the other even though it does not appear to be that way sometimes. Maybe people that hold liberal views are just more vocal and love a good-heated debate more than conservatives do who might also feel it’s not worth it to engage in fruitless fighting.
I’ve noticed that the most vocal anti-right opinion holders seem to be the same few people expressing their extreme dislike for conservatives’ values. The incessant labeling and branding of people knot he right as white supremacists, racists, bigots, homophobes, islamophobes, misogynists, ethnophobes and uneducated religious extremists has become a deafening cry across the land. It mystifies me why these people think it’s OK to do this.
Take the Herald-Review science columnist Terry Mejdrich for example. Every week, he is given a platform to say things against God and religion. But since he is a declared atheist he cannot begin to understand the working of the Holy Spirit. It is akin to a sick 10-year-old child trying to tell a surgeon how to proceed with the surgery. He does not understand the transformation that takes place in a person’s heart when they are apprehended and visited by God. This is a universal phenomenon that transcends borders and cultures. This transformation can take place in a person’s life without ever having read the Bible or attended any church. This is the work of God alone so that no one can claim they did everything as written in order to receive His gift of salvation. At that moment people realize that something supernatural has occurred in their lives and that they have been delivered from darkness into light. There is not a single Christian on earth that does not understand this. Even atheists have been given this gift and have had their lives forever changed.
I do feel sorry for Terry and hope that someday he can be open to the Heavenly call. For as sure as I live I can declare beyond the shadow of doubt that a time will come, maybe soon, when every knee with bow and every tongue confess that Jesus is Lord. Like my dad always told me when I was young and wild, “Today if you hear His voice, harden not your heart.”
Clarence Randle
Bovey
