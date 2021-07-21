“For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)?
If a man does not believe in God, does that mean there is “no God?” The Bible says: “For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)? When individuals say there is “no God,” the Bible is very clear that their “unbelief” does not neglect the fact that there is a God. A person’s unbelief does not make God void. Jesus Christ is real. He is as real today as He was yesterday as He will be tomorrow. Man can degrade Jesus as only a man, a prophet, a martyr, and even say He is a fairytale; however, this does not diminish the fact that Jesus Christ is GOD. He has always been God! Jesus Christ is God today, as He was God yesterday, as He will be God tomorrow. Jesus Christ is Savior today, as He was Savior yesterday, as He will be Savior tomorrow. Jesus Christ is the ever-present Lord Savior. Jesus Christ does not change. “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever” (Hebrews 13:8 KJV). Jesus Christ is Truth and we know that TRUTH does not change. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6 KJV).
There is ONE WAY to Heaven and it is through Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ did not say there were “many” ways to Heaven. He said, there is ONE WAY! “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6 KJV). Jesus said there is ONE GATE that leadeth to Life: eternal life. “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matthew 7:13-14 KJV). Jesus Christ is the Door of Life. “I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture” (John 10:9 KJV).
We can all admit that there is “no man” that knows all things. However, there is nothing created or made that God does not know because Jesus made all things. “All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made” (John 1:3 KJV). Everything that exists (invisible or visible) was created by Jesus. “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him” (Colossians 1:16 KJV). Jesus is the Creator of ALL THINGS! There will be nothing new revealed to Him ever because He is the creator and sustainer of all life. “Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high” (Hebrews 1:3 KJV).
So, instead of “believing” there is “no God,” I would encourage you to believe in the ONE that knows all things. Right now, doesn’t it make sense to trust the only ONE who came back from the dead as your only hope of going to Heaven? Right now, tell the Lord that you believe that Jesus Christ paid for all your sins, He was buried for you, and He resurrected for you, and that you trust in Him to take you to Heaven when you die. When a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation, that person can know they are going to Heaven when they die because the Bible says they can know. “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (I John 5:13 KJV).
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). If you know someone who is “not saved,” share the Gospel message with them or forward this message to them.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 am. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. God bless, love Lance & Karla.
Lance Edminster
The Grace Gospel Church
The Good News Voice
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
FaceBook: The Good News Voice
YouTube: The Good News Voice
Once Saved, Always Saved - “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
