I just felt the need to fill in some of the missing parts of the remembrance of that September day back in 2001. It seems many stories written fail to mention the people who attacked the United States. Why is that?

On 9-11-01 in a series of four coordinated attacks, Islamic terrorists, led by al-Qaeda hijacked and crashed passenger jet airliners into buildings in New York and Washington DC that led to the death of over that 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others.

I will always remember and remind people of the complete history as it was.

 

Craig Nelson

Grand Rapids

