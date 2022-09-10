In the Sunday Sept. 4 edition of the Herald Review there was a piece by Jeff Carlson who is running for sheriff in Itasca County. A direct quote from Mr. Carlson states: “I will not enforce red flag laws or executive orders as your sheriff.” This concerned me so I went to Mr. Carlson’s Facebook page as he suggested in the article.

I asked him if he really meant that he would allow those deemed mentally unstable to own guns. That’s what red flag laws are meant to prevent, if the laws were enforced which he says he will “not” do. My understanding of executive orders is that they come from the U.S. president. I asked Mr. Carlson what would happen if he were our sheriff in, say, three years and a new president was in office. Would he enforce executive orders then?

