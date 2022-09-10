In the Sunday Sept. 4 edition of the Herald Review there was a piece by Jeff Carlson who is running for sheriff in Itasca County. A direct quote from Mr. Carlson states: “I will not enforce red flag laws or executive orders as your sheriff.” This concerned me so I went to Mr. Carlson’s Facebook page as he suggested in the article.
I asked him if he really meant that he would allow those deemed mentally unstable to own guns. That’s what red flag laws are meant to prevent, if the laws were enforced which he says he will “not” do. My understanding of executive orders is that they come from the U.S. president. I asked Mr. Carlson what would happen if he were our sheriff in, say, three years and a new president was in office. Would he enforce executive orders then?
I’ve reached out to him three times now on Facebook & Messenger with no response from him. Do we really want a sheriff in Itasca County who only enforces laws with which he agrees and who fails to answer a couple basic questions? Do we really want a sheriff in Itasca County who only enforces executive orders with which he agrees and that come from the president he voted for?
I want a sheriff that enforces all laws and executive orders regardless of his or her own personal politics. Sheriff should be an apolitical position. I’d love to hear what Mr. Carlson has to say but he doesn’t seem to answer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.