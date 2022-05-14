As I watch our county, state and nation be torn apart by partisan beliefs, many that don’t seem to be rooted in facts or truth, it breaks my heart. Not because it endangers me; but because it’s stealing future possibilities from my children and grandchildren. We’ve watched silently as an un-conservative Republican party has passed budget-busting tax cuts for 40 years, (none of which have ever paid for themselves as promised), fool’s gold for the middle class and below. I’m not defending liberal programs that have enabled instead of lifting people’s potentials up, at least these have to be paid for (budget neutral as scored by the CBO, legal and accounted for).
I know this seems geeky but it’s the truth and how our government works. Tax cuts are called tax expenditures by the congressional budget office (CBO). Thus, they are an expense to the taxpayers and usually benefit the wealthy most because to get an income tax cut you must have income, the more income the greater the tax cut. This type of tax governance has led to the largest income and wealth disparity in our country’s history. Worse than this, over $20 of the $30 trillion of debt that our country carries, is due to tax cuts that have never been offset by cuts in government spending. How is this being conservative?
We point fingers at the poor and disenfranchised in our country, blaming them solely for the explosion of social welfare program costs. This is partially true, but the largest reasons are the aging of country (the explosion of baby boomer costs to welfare programs like Medicaid and Medicare) and the exploitation of the welfare programs by corporations continued lack of compensation to the workers (fast food, big box and PCA/CNA workers to name a few). I find it ironic how all of these workers were considered to be essential during COVID’s shutdowns, and yet paid so poorly that they are forced onto social welfare rolls for their economic survival.
This shows us who the original Green Party truly is. It’s the wealthy and well-connected that design our tax code, corporate compensation committees and have exported good manufacturing jobs offshore for decades, all to create green for their pockets - not the American public’s pocket.
This is called AVARICE (extreme greed for wealth), wealth/money has become our country’s god. We have lost sight of good governance, many are willing to sell out our country’s economic security to advance a political ideal - low income taxes. A better position would be: Flat tax, balanced budget amendment and national health care; these three things are conservative both fiscally and faithfully. One doesn’t have to be Republican to be conservative. I question how conservative the party truly is anymore. Also, I am disappointed how my faith belief has been twisted for political gain also: ‘Do unto others, don’t judge lest ye be judged.’ These two Christian principles seem so foreign now.
Larry Schlauderoff
Grand Rapids
