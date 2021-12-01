I’m seeing comments concerned about how Pete Stauber is behaving. Stauber made it clear while running that he was a hardcore Trumper. Very hardcore Trumper. Then he was elected. And now, what, you expect him to be something other than what he said he was? You expect him to be rational and clear thinking? You expect him to be someone other than a total nut job?
One has to deal with who is elected by the masses, even though the masses, for the most part, shouldn’t be allowed to vote because they can’t get beyond who would make the best lead on a reality show to entertain their dreary, ignorant lives.
So, we have to deal with what was voted in. And hopefully we can convince enough people before the next election that the person they voted for last election should not be re-elected. Complain about what an elected official is doing-YES. Question why an elected official is doing what they are-NO. Questions should have been presented before you went into the voting booth and cast your ballot for the handsome fellow; the one you want to see helping out-dog the bounty hunter; or maybe, just maybe the person that thinks Trump was better than sliced bread.
David Swanson
Marcell
