Jack Miller was my first football coach about 55 years ago. This was pony league football and our locker room was in the armory. I thought I was ‘hot stuff’ at that age and was learning a lot of things that I shouldn’t be learning and one of those was how to swear. I still remember one day while we were putting on our practice equipment and what happened has stayed with me to this day. I swore at one of the other kids. Within seconds I felt a huge hand rest on my shoulder and I turned and looked at the coach. 

He said: “Real men don’t need to swear!”

He then turned around and walked away.

 

Dan Root

Grand Rapids

