Jack Miller was my first football coach about 55 years ago. This was pony league football and our locker room was in the armory. I thought I was ‘hot stuff’ at that age and was learning a lot of things that I shouldn’t be learning and one of those was how to swear. I still remember one day while we were putting on our practice equipment and what happened has stayed with me to this day. I swore at one of the other kids. Within seconds I felt a huge hand rest on my shoulder and I turned and looked at the coach.
He said: “Real men don’t need to swear!”
He then turned around and walked away.
Dan Root
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.