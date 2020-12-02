To the guy who stole the heater from my deer stand, I hope:
1. That God will forgive you
2. That your hunting friends will forgive you
3. That you can live with yourself
4. That the heater works as well for you as it did for me
5. That you come into enough funds so you don’t have to steal anymore
6. That you learn what ethics and morality are
7. That you never have to experience something being stolen from you
Robert Lommel
Minnetonka
