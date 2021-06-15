“And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28 KJV).
I hear false prophets and false teachers teach a person can lose their salvation. I hear false prophets and false teachers say that the eternal life that Jesus the Christ promises to all who believe in His Finished Redemptive Work is a lie. Tragically, we have wolves in sheep’s clothing teaching at the pulpit.
If a person does not receive eternal life the very second they believe Jesus Christ’s death on the Cross for sin and Resurrection, it does nothing for that person. The Bible is clear that eternal life is immediately received when a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation. The very second their faith is placed in Christ alone, they have stepped from death unto life. The very second they trust in the finality of Jesus Christ’s death payment for sins, burial, and resurrection, Jesus the Christ translated them from darkness to light. The very second a person believes in Christ alone, He saves them from a Hell they deserve to a Heaven they do not deserve. A believer’s eternal trajectory has changed: they stopped going to Hell and now forever going to Heaven. Christ’s death on the Cross does nothing for a person UNLESS it gives them ETERNAL LIFE!
If a person does not receive eternal life the very second they believe in Christ alone, eternal life was never eternal, and Jesus the Christ is a liar. However, we know that Jesus the Christ is NOT a LIAR. It is the man that is a liar, not Jesus the Christ. Jesus the Christ says, “I give unto them eternal life...” (John 10:28 KJV). Jesus the Christ says He gives eternal life; eternal life has to be eternal. A person can never lose eternal life because it would not be eternal if a person could lose it. It would be called “temporary life.” However, it is not called “temporary life”; it is called “ETERNAL LIFE” because it is ETERNAL and can never be lost or forsaken.
When a person trusts in Christ alone: believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for ALL their sins, burial, and resurrection. This person is saved forever. If a person is not saved forever, they were never saved. If a person believes they can lose their salvation, they are not trusting in Christ alone for salvation; they trust in their works for salvation, and that is NOT the GOSPEL. Again, if Jesus Christ’s death on the Cross and Resurrection does not give eternal life the very second a person believes, it does nothing for them.
What does Christ give to everyone who believes in His Finished Redemptive Work at the Cross of Calvary? He gives them eternal life. When a person receives eternal life, this means they will never perish; they will never go to Hell. For a saved person to understand they are going to Heaven, they need to know they are never going to Hell, and this is exactly what Jesus Christ teaches and preaches. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16 KJV). Jesus says believe in Him, you should not perish: never go to Hell. Jesus says believe in Him, you will not perish but have everlasting life: forever going to Heaven. Jesus the Christ saves us from a Hell we deserve to a Heaven we do not.
Christ’s death on the Cross does not do anything for you unless it gives you everlasting life. If you have Christ as your Savior, you have this life: EVERLASTING LIFE! Anyone who doubts that God gives eternal life is calling God a liar. Don’t you think it would be very unwise to call God a liar? I would not want to be in that category. “He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son. And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (I John 5:10-13 KJV).
Jesus Christ loves you so much; He died to meet you. Jesus Christ voluntarily went to the Cross of Calvary and died for all your sins (past, present, and future), He was buried, and He resurrected the third day showing you His sacrifice for sin is sufficient –IT IS FINISHED. If you have not received Jesus Christ as your Savior, what is stopping you right now from accepting Jesus Christ as your Savior? Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for your sins, burial, and resurrection. Trust in Christ alone as your Savior today, and know you have stepped from death unto eternal life. “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” (John 5:24 KJV). Know you have ETERNAL LIFE TODAY! ETERNAL LIFE that can never be lost because it is Christ who holds onto you.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 am. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. God bless, love Lance & Karla.
Lance Edminster
The Grace Gospel Church
The Good News Voice
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
FaceBook: The Good News Voice
YouTube: The Good News Voice
