It is amazing to me that the leaders in the GOP can chastise Liz Cheney and suggest she be removed from committees because she voted her conscience for impeaching Trump, while assigning Marjorie Taylor Greene a committee seat after verbally attacking a gun violence victim and suggesting the hanging of high ranking Democratic politicians.
Christopher Cone
Cohasset
