While I was the Grand Rapids DNR Regional Environmental Review Ecologist, I co-reviewed about 2,000 environmental documents, including complex EISs (Environmental Impact Statements). At least 75% of these large projects were (and still are) in Northeast Minnesota, where we residents live, work, recreate, and raise our families. Since 1972, Minnesota Statutes and Rules required impartiality when the EQB (Environmental Quality Board) oversees large-project environmental review, like the highly-anticipated—then seemingly scuttled—Huber project in Cohasset. Once EQB completes the environmental review phase, regulatory agencies like DNR, PCA (Pollution Control Agency), federal EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACOE) can begin their permitting phase (e.g. Permit to Mine, Public Waters Permit, Clean Air, and USACOE wetland permit).
Like the initial environmental review phase, the agency permitting process is also supposed to be a public, non-partisan, process done by supposedly, unshackled professional DNR, PCA, and USACOE foresters, geologists, chemists, hydrologists, and biologists who will objectively require the project proposer to avoid, minimize, or mitigate the project’s environmental impacts that are clearly definable, measurable, and attainable. But non-profits like the Sierra Club and MCEA (Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy), whose members are mostly wealthy, donors employ a cadre of lawyers who file court injunctions to stop viable, job-producing projects in areas where they don’t live themselves.
Twenty years ago, I began to see a creeping influence of population control and climate change fear overreach in DNR ranks. In December 2022, the EQB announced that it will require project proposers to calculate the amounts of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases “they’ll pump into the atmosphere.” Evidently, another state agency has begun drinking the Kool-Aid, too. And now, after reading the minutes of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners in the Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, edition of the Herald Review, it’s evident to me that Huber Engineered Woods OSB (Oriented Strand Board), $450 million project was crippled by the Governor’s Office and his cadre of over-zealous executive branch regulators, at the project’s most critical juncture—the permitting process.
Apparently, Huber investors knew that the project would have become overburdened with cost to meet the undefinable, ever-changing, unrelenting permit requirements demanded of them, and wisely left the State of Minnesota. During my DNR career, I learned this truth: “If you don’t want to pollute the environment, don’t flush your toilet.” Don’t be a hypocrite yourself. Instead, tell your legislators and neighbors to stop the hypocrisy permeating government and politics before it ruins our way of life here in Itasca County.
