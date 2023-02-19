While I was the Grand Rapids DNR Regional Environmental Review Ecologist, I co-reviewed about 2,000 environmental documents, including complex EISs (Environmental Impact Statements). At least 75% of these large projects were (and still are) in Northeast Minnesota, where we residents live, work, recreate, and raise our families. Since 1972, Minnesota Statutes and Rules required impartiality when the EQB (Environmental Quality Board) oversees large-project environmental review, like the highly-anticipated—then seemingly scuttled—Huber project in Cohasset. Once EQB completes the environmental review phase, regulatory agencies like DNR, PCA (Pollution Control Agency), federal EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACOE) can begin their permitting phase (e.g. Permit to Mine, Public Waters Permit, Clean Air, and USACOE wetland permit).

Like the initial environmental review phase, the agency permitting process is also supposed to be a public, non-partisan, process done by supposedly, unshackled professional DNR, PCA, and USACOE foresters, geologists, chemists, hydrologists, and biologists who will objectively require the project proposer to avoid, minimize, or mitigate the project’s environmental impacts that are clearly definable, measurable, and attainable. But non-profits like the Sierra Club and MCEA (Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy), whose members are mostly wealthy, donors employ a cadre of lawyers who file court injunctions to stop viable, job-producing projects in areas where they don’t live themselves.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments