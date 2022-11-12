The end of the year is on the horizon, and with many of us celebrating holidays and other joyousgatherings, it also means the season of giving generously is upon us. This is especially true in Minnesota where, year after year, our state ranks near the top of the most generous states in the country. Our tradition of giving is so integral that we celebrate an unofficial giving holiday just before Thanksgiving each year to put generosity at the forefront—Give to the Max Day! This year, we’re celebrating the 14th annual Give to the Max, a fundraiser benefiting nearly 7,000 nonprofits and schools across the state while generating more than $250 million since its inaugural year in 2009.

It’;s as important as ever to support Minnesota nonprofits and schools this year. Food banks are seeing higher grocery bills. Organizations providing housing support are seeing utility costs rise. We are all feeling the effect of rising costs in our own households, and it costs nonprofits even more this year to provide the same services they have previously. That’s why we are encouraging donors to keep giving as generously as they can this year.

