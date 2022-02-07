How effective is online learning? How does it compare to in-class learning? As a student who has gone in and out of online learning for the past two years, I have experienced it first hand. Being online does not come close to being in school.
Imagine it is a Sunday afternoon, you just baked a frozen pizza and now you are sitting down to watch the Vikings play. Now imagine being inside of US Bank stadium and hearing the roar of the crowd as the Vikings score a touchdown. The whole environment is different and the experience is more memorable. This is similar to working in or out of the classroom. While inside of the classroom, everyone is focusing on what the teacher is teaching, like all of the fans watching the game. The class is interacting with each other, and learning is at its peak. When outside of the classroom, there are more exterior distractions. The neighbor could be mowing the lawn, the dog could be chasing a squirrel, and before you know it you missed half of the class period and have no idea what is going on. These distractions are not usual to the learning area, so students can be easily distracted. The environment as a whole is no longer a learning environment. When in school the students gain the mindset of being in school and ready to learn. When at home the students have the mindset of their home life and are not as focused on their learning as they would be in school.
Being online also allows students to work from home, allowing them to sleep in later because they do not have to catch the bus to school. Now their “five more minutes” is now allowed to be “fifty more minutes” which greatly increases the chances that the student sleeps in and misses school. At home learning also negatively impacts smaller children who are unable to take care of themselves. Families with two working parents now have to accommodate their children who are staying home to learn, and this creates extra stress on those families. The families must find a caretaker for their children to be able to learn, rather than the school taking care of the children. This not only will cost the family money but also fill daycare workers with extra work and could inhibit the families that rely on these care workers on a daily basis to receive the same service.
Online learning is less effective as in school learning because it does not create the same place for students to learn, which can easily distract students from learning effectively, or stop them from learning at all.
Erik Overlee
Cohasset
