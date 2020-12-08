The good news: a recount of the Itasca County votes in the legislative race between Julie Sandstede and Rob Farnsworth was successfully completed on Dec. 2.
The bad news: 20 people spent 4.5 hours in the County Board Room with little attention to social distancing or masking. The person in charge, our county auditor, took his mask off to speak, sipped coffee, and at best had the mask placed below his nose. In introductory remarks, we were told that the priority was an accurate recount and that there would be no “mask police.” The county provided coffee in the room and allowed for pizza delivery at noon and so masks were removed to partake. There were two rectangular tables for counting with five people around each, and the tables were about three feet apart. The county employees at the tables wore their masks, but another county employee in the room often had hers off.
So after months of education, mandates, signs on doors (including the courthouse), warnings from our state and own county public health authorities, daily upticks in Corona virus counts and pleading from health professionals to wear masks and socially distance, our county auditor dropped the ball. It would have been simple to place the coffee out in the hall and ask that volunteers and employees take lunch and get their coffee where they could distance. It would have been simple to provide disposable masks to all who needed one and to strongly encourage their use. It would have been simple to set an example and wear the mask appropriately and speak with it in place.
We know that our county public health division manager has warned that if we are in a group of people or in a public setting, we can assume that someone has the virus. I hope that in the ensuing months, our county staff can unite in following proper procedure to protect our citizens. It will save resources, mental and physical pain and even lives.
Jan Bilden
Warba
