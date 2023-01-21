What great news Mesabi Metallics in Nashwauk is going to finally fulfill the promise of a thousand construction jobs and hundreds of permanent jobs with its ‘green steel’ pellet production ramping up! This on top of the promised business expansions promising many hundreds of jobs in the area with ASV, the old Magnetation plant, and the strand board plant in Cohasset.

Now all we need is affordable housing! The city of Grand Rapids has been a leader in supporting new housing construction but they can only do so much. We have a State-wide and decade-long lack of new construction along with current sky-high interest rates. The State legislature needs to dump a billion or two dollars in the half-century old Minnesota Housing Finance Agency out of the $17.6 billion historic budget surplus to help us out.

