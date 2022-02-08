Walking across the graduation stage to receive your high school diploma with many years of memories and academic knowledge. The caps go flying into the air with joyous anticipation of the future. The weekend is filled with laughter and a sense of accomplishment. Monday comes around and students are soon to experience the reality ahead of them. The reality of living independently. Then comes the dread of cooking.
Students leave graduation knowing how to find the slope of a tangent line however lack the ability to make a meal plan and cook it themselves. They lack experience in the kitchen, and the task becomes daunting. This is when lifestyle habits start taking place. The school day is filled with rigorous beneficial classes. One might suggest that they are more important for the success of the student. Which I believe they are, however I am here to argue that lifestyle is more important for the overall success and wellbeing of a student. Cooking should be taught in schools to help students achieve success after high school.
Home ec stopped being taught due to the need for more technology classes. Technology is no doubt the way of the future, however I feel that we need to get away from technology and create more community within classes. Learning how to cook will help students learn how to be social as well as learning the importance of cooking. The course should be filled with nutrition education, food safety, and planning meals to make smarter food choices. This is super beneficial to students because eating is a lifestyle.
Students such as myself are busy. They lack the time to meal prep and cook themselves. The idea of meal prepping and cooking seems so overwhelming that we just grab snacks. Learning how to meal prep will help students with their time management. Time management is another important skill for the success of students. Our generation struggles with time management due to all the distractions such as our phones. Getting people off their phones and into a classroom will help improve their social skills as well.
Learning how to work together to cook a meal will also help with lifetime skills. I often sit in class and watch my peers sit in silence next to each other. They don’t know what to say to the person sitting next to them. This lack of social courage scares me. Getting high schoolers together in a room to cook will help them feel comfortable achieving their goals as a team. Plus they get to enjoy a yummy meal at the end!
Healthy eating is very important to the success of students. Learning how to eat healthy on our own is an important step to our independence. Personally, I wished I had the opportunity to take a cooking class because that is an area in life I lack. I believe many other students feel the same. Teaching cooking in the schools would be very beneficial to the success of students after they graduate. Then when Monday comes around the new grads will feel prepared for the next step to independence.
Kamryn Klinefelter
Cohasset
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.