If you don’t learn from history, you are doomed to repeat it. One need only look back 80 years to see this is true and History is being re-lived by the invasion of Ukraine.
When Hitler invaded Austria, the US and the West stood back and did nothing. When Hitler invaded Czechoslovakia, the US, and the West, led by Neville Chamberlain, stood back, and did nothing but walk streets with signs protesting. All this “doing nothing” emboldened Hitler to invade Poland starting World War II and invade all of Europe. To this, the US stood back and did nothing but present more walking of streets carrying signs in protest.
The parallel in Ukraine is astounding. Putin invades Ukraine, a sovereign nation, and the US and the West stand by and do nothing. We, and the rest of Europe, do nothing but threaten economic sanctions. What good are they? Putin needs nothing that the US and west can take away. Europe has no oil and gas resources and depend on the oil and gas available only from Russia and the Middle East. The US also depends on Russian export of these resources because we are no longer energy independent due to Biden policies. Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State brokered a deal that transferred 50% or our uranium mineral rights to a Russian concern. Obama, as president, allowed Putin to invade the Crimea, a territory of Ukraine. We have become a nation of Neville Chamberlains and appeasement. We are content to walk streets and carry signs of protest again. History shows this never stops aggression.
Now, NATO is sending arms to Ukraine. These are all small arms and have no more effect than supplying small arms to the French Partisans during World War II. This does little if anything except to give the Western leaders a well-worn, meaningless good feeling that they did do their best.
What sovereign nation is next to fall under the Russian boot? Poland? Hungary? Slovenia? Slovakia? The Czech Republic? The Baltic States? The Balkan States? China is poised to invade Taiwan as well. Are we going to threaten more worthless economic sanctions that will have no effect? The only way to deal with a bully that threatens violence is to stand up against him and show equal or greater violence will be given back. Sadly, with our current political environment and leadership, standing up to a bully or bullies can and will never happen. We will just appease and say we tried. Well, trying doesn’t feed the bulldog!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.