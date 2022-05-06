There are four kinds (at least) of history. There is what you think happened, there is what I think happened, there is what everyone else think happened, and there is what actually happened. None of those will ever be exactly the same. Someone is always making a lot of ‘stuff’ up or severely pruning the bushes.
Bona fide historians pride themselves on ‘getting history right’ avoiding personal bias and ‘sugar coating’ events. Or using the fallacy (lying) by omission, i.e. cherry picking events in order to create a false picture of past events, because any number of rationalizations (excuses) can warp the truth. Yet despite the best efforts of historians, for the most part the history we learn in school is trimmed and polished and occasionally fabricated for easy, stress free consumer consumption.
The history of our own country, written primarily by well-intentioned people, is mostly a one sided version of events. Imagine how our history books would read if U.S. history were written from the point of view of American Indians or African slaves or the Chinese workers (essentially slaves) that were ‘imported’ to build the railroads or Japanese Americans who were rounded up and forced into ‘camps’ in the U.S. during WWII. Those accounts would paint an entirely different picture from the one that young people are taught in school.
The imperative in any society is cohesion, which is bolstered by those beliefs, attitudes, and cultural bulwarks that hold it all together. Mythologies often work better than truth, at least initially, hence the mythical ‘backstory’ of every religion and culture. Whether intentionally or subconsciously, historians are tilted in the direction of the culture in which they reside. Very few lay it all out in graphic candid detail. Beginning from early childhood onward, the history fed people is primarily the one that supports the majority in the group, i.e. those in control. The reasoning is: Sure those that came before may have done some terrible things, but look at all the good that has come out of it. This is the false rationalization of the ‘ends justify the means.’ And when the truth is exposed, as truth is want to be, the fabric of society is disrupted, or mass denial sets in.
History is any past event, whether it was two hundred years ago or a second ago. Our own personal history is continually recorded in our brain via chemical connections between neurons. But what is recorded is almost never exactly what happened. This is borne out by eyewitness accounts of the same event. Each will have a slightly different version and sometimes a radically different version. Why doesn’t everyone remember the event the same way?
The reason is: The raw input from our senses passes through a multitude of emotional filters and these are different for every person. These filters are created by our own unique past experiences. Say you witness a robbery. A woman carrying a baby has her purse taken from her as she is getting into her car. The sidewalk is packed with people. There is a lot of noise as a parade is in progress. Ten people see the thief take the purse but each will be seeing it through a different mental filter. Some will be paying attention to the parade, some will be focused on the baby, some will be distracted by the noise. Most if not all will miss the most important thing: What the robber actually looked like. What usually happens is witnesses ‘fill in the gaps’ of their memory with what they ‘think’ the robber looked like. It is imagination, and not real, but they remember it as being real.
Providing guidance for individuals and families and groups attempting to write their own histories taught me that it is a daunting task. And whether one is an historian or someone sitting down to write a family history or just your own recollection of yesterday, the first and hardest decision is: Is this project going to be as complete and accurate as can be made, or are those embarrassing parts, the inconvenient truths, the atrocities, the ‘dark side’, going to be left out? Do you want future generations reading about the really dumb and unconscionable things you have done or do you want to leave the impression you never made mistakes? This will fool no one who has any knowledge of human behavior and such a document will be readily dismissed. Yet that is not to say it will not serve a purpose. Historically, sanitized history, i.e. propaganda, has been the glue that held most societies together because it fosters pride, and the unvarnished truth hurts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.