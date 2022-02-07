In today’s America, men and women with college degrees have a 10% lower obesity prevalence compared with those with less education. This is why drinks containing more than 25g of sugar, the “ daily added sugar limit” according to the AHA, should be taxed similar to tobacco and alcohol in Minnesota.
The CDC notes that 71.6 percent of Americans fit the criteria for being overweight or obese. It is no secret that those without a college degree tend to make less money than those with a degree. This wage gap is a contributing factor to the 10% greater obesity occurrence that the uneducated population faces. Given such a wage gap and differences in obesity rates, it would be wise of local governments to mend that gap using a beverage tax. This tax would overall benefit the lives of the uneducated, helping them live healthier lives, and pay less in medical care over a lifetime, money that they could put to other use.
Don’t get me wrong, nearly everyone loves cracking open an ice-cold Coca-Cola on a hot summer day, my aim is rather to benefit individuals who are consuming many cans of sugar-containing beverages. The extra dollar or so won’t make those who consume the beverage on occasion think twice about purchasing such a beverage. Rather it will make the three-can per day consumer change his beverage selection to a drink that is radically more affordable and better for this individual.
While one may argue that 95% of the population will pay one more dollar for a can of Pepsi, I believe a hike in price will target individuals who consume many beverages per day. The $3 a day is a factor that will cause excess consumers of sugary beverages to consider an alternate cheaper option that could save them twenty-plus dollars a week, as well as future medical expenses as a product of consuming large amounts of sugar daily. This price increase will make these people think twice about buying multiple beverages that seem “severely overpriced” compared to many alternate options that contain a fraction of the sugar and impose drastically fewer future health issues.
