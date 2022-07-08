As a “Christian,” one isn’t supposed to tell lies. To me, being a liar is an indication of how afraid of others a person is.
If, as a Republican, what you believe is you’re better than those who are different, and you have the right to control “others,” tell them what to do, how to think, look. and act, as a way of being a Republican, what kind of “Christian” does it make you?
To my knowledge, there is no way to scientifically and definitively prove the existence of “God.” When one says there’s a “God,” what they’re stating is their “opinion,” not a “fact.” It’s not a lie to state your opinion, but it’s a lie to state it as a “fact” when not provable.
If, as a Republican, you think you have the right to control how others view such things as the existence of “God,” ensoulment in a fetus, etc., doesn’t that make you an “arrogant” or “extremist” Christian? In fact, how can one be a Republican trying to control everyone BUT themselves, and still assume they’re a humble Christian?
John Fugalsang wrote: “The Republicans love government. Government is how they redistribute wealth to the upper 2%. What they hate is democracy. They don’t like people voting, and that’s been a struggle in this country since our founding. It’s never been ‘conservative vs. liberal.’ It’s been ‘aristocracy vs. democracy.’” (This is another way of saying it’s been the white authoritarian males against the rest of us.)
So when one identifies as a “Republican,” aren’t they admitting their “true desire” is to be a firmly entrenched member of the aristocracy, with the right to control others?
It seems that only those who’ve learned to believe they have little or no power in the world, who are drawn to this authoritarian Republican kind of power in our leaders. What’s ironic is that trying to control others, never makes people feel safer. We only stop feeling “paranoid/insecure” when we focus on controlling ourselves rather than others. That should be the most immense takeaway from what Trump did during his presidency, and on January 6.
All this is currently playing itself out in Region 6A, and many other districts, between Democrats and Republicans, (many who are more Republican than Christian.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.