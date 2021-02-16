At the time of this letter the house managers of the US House of Representatives just completed presenting a compelling case to the US Senate incriminating President Trump for his role in inciting the violence at the US Capitol. Watching the trial one would conclude that he had diabolically planned the insurrection to stop the electoral vote count. It is despicable to me and many US citizens that there are US Senators that will vote against the impeachment of Donald Trump when the evidence is quite clear that he did incite a violent mob to our US Capitol. He used gullible citizens to do his dirty work and many are now incarcerated.. In retrospect, if you look at the events leading up to the attack it is easy to see Trumps rationale behind nonsensical statements he made months prior to the event. This powerful man stirred up his base by calling the election fraudulent and he persuaded them the election was stolen and to “fight like hell” for him so they invaded the Capitol for Trump. His followers stated “The president sent us here.” He promoted violence toward the Vice President. This incitement by him caused deaths, multiple injuries, post traumatic stress and cost the country and states millions of dollars. He showed no remorse for any of the events shown by summoning help to the capitol 4 hours after pleas for help.He did not tell his supporters to stop the assault and he praised them. If the US Senate Republicans fail to impeach him for their own selfish reasons they will allow a president to get away with murder and violence toward our country and fail to protect US citizens. I find this unbelievable in our great democracy. However, I know great democracies have fallen and are vulnerable to fall in the future.
Dianna Kachinske
Grand Rapids
