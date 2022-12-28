Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! It seems like this time of year everyone says nice things like this. We strive to be kinder and nicer and bring cookies to the neighbors. Maybe we’ve all just been trying so hard to get on Santa’s nice list. Of course, I gave up on that a long time ago, now I just appreciate the coal and use it to warm our house.
But seriously, kindness and generosity do seem to be on everyone’s radar more so this time of year. Charities receive greater donations as people seem to have forgotten that they can write off their contributions all year for next years’ tax return. As we reflect on the past year and think ahead to a new one, we find ourselves agreeing with those who remind us to be kind and nice: to give someone a hug, to offer forgiveness, to treat others as you want to be treated, to refrain from being dismissive and resentful. Agreed. Amen.
But it all still makes me wonder a simple question: Why? What gives anyone the right to suggest that way of living is the best? What makes generosity and forgiveness so commendable? Why is it good to give money to charity? What if I like being mean, jealous, and angry? Maybe the Grinch had it right in the first place—steal presents for myself.
"
Why do we strive to be good people? Many have wondered this and offered answers. Some have suggested our morals come from society. This is certainly possible, but the problem is that different societies have different morals. There is no universal society. Even if you think it obvious that all humans should have equal dignity, a quick stroll through history would tell you others haven’t always agreed. For example, going back to ancient times, the Greeks and Romans thought free men had more dignity and worth than women, children, and slaves. Plato and Aristotle both lived in a time where it was viewed as unethical to keep a disabled child. Interestingly, this is the world which Jesus was born into. As the Christmas story reminds us, King Herod had no problem issuing a decree to have children slaughtered just because he felt like doing it (Matthew 2:13-18). As Jesus eventually grew into a man, He stood out in great contrast to this as He elevated women, loved children, and embraced the poor and sick. Nowhere else is the value of human dignity present than is found in the Christian belief that God Himself took on the flesh of a human. Not just any human, but a poor Jewish manual laborer from a backwoods country under the oppression of a foreign empire.
Others have pointed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to find their moral guidelines. This document was drafted by the United Nations and signed by individuals from a host of backgrounds and religious traditions in 1948. Its pronouncements include the dignity of human beings, the development of friendship between nations, the rejection of slavery, access to a fair trial, etc. Sounds great. However, not every country signed the document, which indicates not everyone agreed with these stated ideals. A representative from Iran did not sign the document because he accused it as having derived from a Judeo-Christian tradition despite the fact that there are no mentions of God in it. So, the Universal Declaration wasn’t universal.
Many secular scholars have attempted to find a basis for human rights, but inevitably acknowledge the need for something beyond ourselves in order to find it. They can wax eloquently about the need for intrinsic human value, kindness, and compassion, but apart from grounding that belief in a universal God who also embodies those things, scientific naturalism ultimately crumbles trying to hold itself up. The late atheist intellectual Christopher Hitchens once said, “How do I know there are such things as human rights? I don’t. I don’t know there are such things.” After all, we’re all just random particles on a distant planet floating in the middle of nowhere, right? I’m not saying that those who reject religion can’t be moral. Obviously irreligious men and women have done good things like taken care of the poor and marginalized. Many have made great advancements in medicine and technology that have helped untold amounts of people. What I’m saying is that science in and of itself, cannot explain morality. It has no ground to stand on. It’s like trying to stand straight up tall while floating in the ocean.
It is Christianity that claims there is a God who created the stars, moon, and galaxies and He also created us for relationship with Himself. He showed us what true morality looks like, because He is the essence of how we define what is good, true, and beautiful. A God who calls us to love one another, to act wisely and rationally, and to confess how we ourselves often do not live up to the ideals we insist others to live up to. Thankfully, this is why Christmas still matters today. Jesus came and lived a perfectly moral life because He is the God where perfect morals originate.
I find it interesting that Christmas is still largely celebrated in America today even if it’s been secularized in many ways. It’s almost as if God is still reminding us that He is still here despite the fact so many of us ignore Him throughout the year. If you’re striving to live a moral life, good for you. However, if you are doing so apart from a relationship with God, I might ask why bother? Maybe you really do care about what God thinks.
Praise God for showing us what it means to be good. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids. Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.