Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! It seems like this time of year everyone says nice things like this. We strive to be kinder and nicer and bring cookies to the neighbors. Maybe we’ve all just been trying so hard to get on Santa’s nice list. Of course, I gave up on that a long time ago, now I just appreciate the coal and use it to warm our house.

But seriously, kindness and generosity do seem to be on everyone’s radar more so this time of year. Charities receive greater donations as people seem to have forgotten that they can write off their contributions all year for next years’ tax return. As we reflect on the past year and think ahead to a new one, we find ourselves agreeing with those who remind us to be kind and nice: to give someone a hug, to offer forgiveness, to treat others as you want to be treated, to refrain from being dismissive and resentful. Agreed. Amen.

