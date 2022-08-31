I have lived with my husband in Grand Rapids for 27 years. We have served and benefited from the many opportunities ‘small town’ offers in the arts, in athletics, in social and spiritual circles. We consider ourselves ‘good neighbors’ in this community and celebrate the courtesies and civility of this place we call home.

Those ‘unwritten’ laws of community were recently broken, however. My husband and I returned from a weekend of camping to see a sign posted in our neighborhood with a message that we did not agree with. Ironically, we have had a sign in our yard since May, expressing the opposite message. That said, my husband and I respect that everyone has a right to their own opinion. I also recognize how grateful I am to live in a country where a person can post a sign and express an opinion without fear of repercussions.

