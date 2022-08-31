I have lived with my husband in Grand Rapids for 27 years. We have served and benefited from the many opportunities ‘small town’ offers in the arts, in athletics, in social and spiritual circles. We consider ourselves ‘good neighbors’ in this community and celebrate the courtesies and civility of this place we call home.
Those ‘unwritten’ laws of community were recently broken, however. My husband and I returned from a weekend of camping to see a sign posted in our neighborhood with a message that we did not agree with. Ironically, we have had a sign in our yard since May, expressing the opposite message. That said, my husband and I respect that everyone has a right to their own opinion. I also recognize how grateful I am to live in a country where a person can post a sign and express an opinion without fear of repercussions.
On Aug. 25, I left my home early in the morning to go to the YMCA; my husband was up early, as well, to walk the dog and head for work. When I returned home from the YMCA, our sign was gone. When I checked with my husband, he informed me the sign was gone when he left for work around 6:50 a.m.
I would like to think the person who took our sign was relocating it so that it would be more visible. Somehow, I don’t think this is the case. It is disappointing to think that whoever took our sign may have been doing so to deny me my freedom of expression. Garbage pickup was that day; I imagine that is where our sign ended up.
I will replace the sign and I will continue to hold to the opinions I have and to express them openly. If you are reading this letter, and you are the one who took the sign, I hope you realize that what you did was wrong. I am not asking you to change your opinion; I am asking that you, too, be a courteous and civil member of this community - and to have respect for others.
