Happy Valentines Day Britta Arendt Feb 12, 2023 15 hrs ago It has been said that Valentines sent out messages of love to remind people of the importance of caring for each other, not just our lovers and families, but our neighbors and all of those we meet.I think this love for others is the main thing we can do to make the world better. A lot of people are pretty rude and impatient these days. These people need love and understanding too.There is an old saying, "Love the easy ones first." After that, we have to try to crack some tougher nuts. Happy Valentine's Day to all.Lory WorthingDeer River
