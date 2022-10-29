Halloween has been my favorite holiday for as long as I can remember. Getting to dress up as something spooky, gory, or fun and not be myself for a day was always a highlight of my year.
When it comes to costumes, I think I’ve always been able to tell what is okay and not okay. Well, until this year.
About a month ago, a new series was released on Netflix called “Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” It was a reenactment of the serial killer Jeffery Dahmer’s life, with Evan Peters as the lead. Now, I’ve seen re-enactments of Jeffery Dahmer’s life before—in 2017, a famous Disney Channel star named Ross Lynch took on the roll for the film “My Friend Dahmer”. The film was a decent reenactment, but had nothing on this new series.
Evan Peters, who took on the roll as the famous serial killer in this new series “Dahmer,” is famously known for playing violent characters. He is well known for his parts in the show American Horror Story, especially in the first season where he played a psychotic high schooler who carried out a school shooting. To say the least, Peters has played some ruthless roles; but that’s because he’s so good at it. I think that’s what made it so eerie: on top of the series going more in depth on the murders in more excruciating detail, Peters did a fabulous job of playing his part, like he always does. This, in the end, made the series extremely hard to watch sometimes, even for me who loves to learn about all things spooky, paranormal, and true crime.
This is also what made it the number one series watched on Netflix after just a week. With that being said, I finished the series in one day; that’s how good Peters’ acting and representation of Jeffery Dahmer was. The show became popular, and eventually even a talking point between my friends and coworkers.
Now, the other day I was scrolling through the app Tik Tok when I had come across a mom who had dressed up her little boy, who seemed to be no older than 2 or 3, as Jeffery Dahmer. I won’t lie, at first this got a giggle out of me. Jeffery Dahmer had a signature look, and it was easy to tell who the little boy was dressed up as with his adorable, oversized glasses. Now this is when I jumped to the comments, like I typically do with videos and content that gets a laugh out of me. Yet, to my (at first) surprise, people were upset about the costume. Many were calling it insensitive and “messed up.” People tried to defend the costume as well, saying that kids dressed up as other killers like Michael Meyers every Halloween. Yet, people argued back, saying that no one should want to dress up as real-world killers. That’s when it clicked for me.
Jason, Freddy Krueger, and Michael Meyers are all killers too, yes, but they are killers that are made up of fiction. When it comes down to reality, they never actually killed someone. That’s why it’s okay to dress up as them and look forward to watching their movies during this season: They are praised for being Halloween and horror fiction classics!
Jeffery Dahmer, on the other hand, is a real world killer. He killed real people, in brutal, brutal ways, with real families. Families that will grieve them for the rest of their lives. Dressing up as Jeffery Dahmer is putting him on a pedestal that he doesn’t deserve. This goes for any real-world killer, too. It’s offensive to the victims’ families that people would want to dress up as the person who killed their loved ones.
Now, to go back to it, I’m sure this mother was not really thinking about it when she dressed up her son as Jeffery Dahmer. I’m sure she just thought he looked adorable, like many of us did that watched the video. This mother, although, deserves no hate from this; it’s all a part of the life-long learning process. It’s okay to educate, but wrong to hate, especially in this case. I was right there with her, learning the same lesson.
In the end, I’m glad for that lesson. I have a new perspective on dressing up in general for Halloween, and I hope that this can help people pause and think about their costumes as well, for this year and future years to come, and make sure that they are not offensive or insensitive to anyone in any way. This experience helped educate me more and have more empathy, and I hope others find that to be helpful to them as well. With that, Happy Halloween to all, and everyone have a fun and safe holiday!
