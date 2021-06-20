ONLY A DAD
By Edgar Guest - 1881-1959
Only a dad with a tired face,
Coming home from the daily race,
Bringing little of gold or fame
To show how well he has played the game;
But glad in his heart that his own rejoice
To see him come and to hear his voice.
Only a dad with a brood of four,
One of ten million men or more
Plodding along in the daily strife,
Bearing the whips and the scorns of life,
With never a whimper of pain or hate,
For the sake of those who at home await.
Only a dad, neither rich nor proud,
Merely one of the surging crowd
Toiling, striving from day to day,
Facing whatever may come his way,
Silent whenever the harsh condemn,
And bearing it all for the love of them.
Only a dad but he gives his all
To smooth the way for his children small,
Doing with courage stern and grim,
The deeds that his father did for him.
This is the line that for him I pen:
Only a dad, but the best of men.
This poem by the English poet Edgar Guest describes the loving efforts of men all over the world who give of themselves, day and night, for the good of their families. It’s a gift they provide that often goes overlooked, at times, but certainly not unappreciated.
I’ve seen it with my father - his amazing commitment to work. His calloused hands would come home after a long day in the woods as a professional forester to give us hugs. On the weekends, those hands built our home and baited our hooks.
Now, I see it with my husband - putting in seven day work weeks. After long days under the beating sun, his tired back and legs don’t stop should a toy need fixing or a toilet need plumbing.
It’s a drive, like Mr. Guest describes, to “give us his all.”
Thank you, to all the fathers out there who work so hard to smooth the waters.
