Did you know that Minnesota requires anyone trying to work on cosmetic hair care to get a cosmetology license, which requires 1,550 hours of instruction and training in “shampooing, scalp and hair conditioning, hair design and shaping, chemical hair control, hair coloring, hair styling, skin care and facials, makeup, waxing, and manicuring and nail care?”
You may be wondering what manicuring, facials, waxing, and nail care have to do with hair care and the answer is nothing. This does not stop the Board of cosmetology from requiring this extra education, however.
But getting a cosmetology license is not cheap. According to the Institute of Justice, in 2019, the total cost of completing a cosmetology training program in Minnesota was $17,398. So, to say the least, this rule places a huge burden on would-be hair stylists to spend thousands of hours and thousands of dollars learning about nails, skincare, facials, and makeup — skills that they are not interested in and will likely not use.
To make matters worse, the cosmetology industry tends to be made up mainly of low-income individuals who do not have thousands of dollars to spend on getting a cosmetology license. It is no wonder most of them resort to taking on debt to pay for cosmetology school. In 2019, for example, two out of every three cosmetology license holders in Minnesota had federal student loans.
The board of cosmetology would argue that this complexity is for the sake of health and safety. But other workers involved in the cosmetology industry like estheticians and nail technicians are allowed fewer training requirements that focus on their specific interest. Yet this has not, in any way, caused the sky to come crashing down.
Legislators need to pass bill HF 3155 which would create a hair technician license. This bill would reduce the amount of training required for people that are only interested in cosmetic hair care, saving them time and money — savings which could be passed on to consumers. Moreover, a lower licensing burden would make it easier for more low-income Minnesotans, who are usually deterred by the high cost of licensing, to enter the industry.
Let’s be honest requiring would-be hairstylists to take a 1,550-hour training course in cosmetology — some of which has nothing to do with hair — has little to do with quality, health, or safety. But on the flip side, this requirement raises costs, and it keeps many low-income Minnesotans out of the industry, or in debt.
Generally, cosmetology is a low-risk industry that could be served by less burdensome regulations like registration, certification, or inspection. There is a lot of room for much significant changes that could make the rules less burdensome for Minnesotans. Passing Bill HF 3155 would be a good start towards that reform.
Martha Njolomole is an economist at Center of the American Experiment. Click here to learn more and read more of her work.
