I see both Rep. Eichhorn and hopeful Ben Davis want to toe the GOP party line on abortion.  The first thing I notice is they’re both white males, who’ve never been pregnant.  The new term for men like this is “gynotician;” that’s a politician who feels more qualified to make women’s health care decisions than women and their doctors. They have no credentials other than the ones they’ve awarded themselves.  (Quite the “God-like “attitude, wouldn’t you say.)

What they do have, and what they want the public to focus on, are their “good intentions.”  The more they get the public to focus on their good intentions, the more they’ll avoid having to be responsible for the consequences of said good intentions.  In the state of Mississippi, for instance, (where they preach the “sanctity of life,”) they have the highest infant mortality rate. the highest homicide rate, the highest firearm mortality rate, and the lowest life expectancy at birth in the US.  According to the New York Times, states that ban abortions have similar issues and statistics.  It’s no coincidence they’re “red” states.

