I see both Rep. Eichhorn and hopeful Ben Davis want to toe the GOP party line on abortion. The first thing I notice is they’re both white males, who’ve never been pregnant. The new term for men like this is “gynotician;” that’s a politician who feels more qualified to make women’s health care decisions than women and their doctors. They have no credentials other than the ones they’ve awarded themselves. (Quite the “God-like “attitude, wouldn’t you say.)
What they do have, and what they want the public to focus on, are their “good intentions.” The more they get the public to focus on their good intentions, the more they’ll avoid having to be responsible for the consequences of said good intentions. In the state of Mississippi, for instance, (where they preach the “sanctity of life,”) they have the highest infant mortality rate. the highest homicide rate, the highest firearm mortality rate, and the lowest life expectancy at birth in the US. According to the New York Times, states that ban abortions have similar issues and statistics. It’s no coincidence they’re “red” states.
Although the “true believer” believes they’re not perfect, they believe they have a “perfect” belief system. Because they assume it’s perfect, no one’s allowed to challenge that system and their beliefs. True believers are a perfect fit for the Pro-Life movement.
The decision to use the term “Pro-Life” was a marketing ploy, thought up by some of the “elites” who started the movement. They wanted an image that would make people think they were better than they are. In reality, “pro-lifers” are “Pro-My Life,” and “forced birthers.” The “forced birth at any price” model is based on a theocratic agenda of reactionary fear-based personalities, who crave a form of paternalistic control over women.
Saying you’re a GOP member that doesn’t support the right of women to control their own bodies and choices is the same as admitting you’re afraid of free thought, free speech, and free women - and anything else you can’t control.
Most, if not all the problems in the world , begin when one person or group of people, decides they want to control the choices and decisions of another person or group of people.without their input or consent. (A good example would be the Taliban in Afghanistan not allowing women to attend school.) Because their basic goal is controlling other people, and not themselves, this is a form of bullying, no matter what reasons they want to use to excuse their behaviors.
Some people want to frame this conflict as Red State vs Blue State. It’s simpler and more fundamental than that. The real split is between fear-based, authoritarian personalities who want to control everyone and everything, but themselves, and rational people who want to control only themselves, and no one else. Those who want to control others believe they’ll feel safe if they can only control enough other people. The irony is we only start to feel safe when we stop trying to control others, and control, and are responsible for just ourselves.
