The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Grand Rapids and across America.

USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards and packages reach their intended destination on-time. We’ve added 249 new package sorting machines across the nation which will allow us to process 60 million packages per day. This new equipment is part of $40 billion in new investments made under Delivering for America, our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence. Additionally, we have the space we need to manage all packages and mail when they reach us.

