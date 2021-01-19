Our children have just witnessed democracy in action, both a history lesson and a civics lesson in one day. The accepting of the Electoral College votes and the history setting riots at our nation’s Capital. On many platforms and in the open with little or no ambiguity. We saw an incensed crowd of unpatriotic people, not only invade, but defile our national capitol. As a moderate conservative, I question not only the motives, but wisdom of letting a crazed group of Trumpian’s further destroy the party I once believed in. It makes me question what being conservative means anymore.
First of all, Trump is not a conservative, he is a narcissist, only concerned with himself. He has led the Republican Party down a long dark path and you followed like lemming. Why? Because he said he believed in: pro-life, anti-gay marriage, pro-gun and low taxes? You sold out to a liar, a false profit! The party elite saw Trump as a controllable idiot, but who became the controlled? Yes, the party who got played, and turned over the keys to a very bad man.
This is just like the Nazi’s and how they viewed Hitler; preaching nationalism, getting control, then turning on them to control the party structure. Thank you for our judicial system! Our founders weren’t mistaken in their design of our government after all - three co-equal branches. In hopes to prevent any one of the three in upending the Republic. Our founders probably anticipated this type of move by someone eventually, because human nature can be twisted and power hungry.
Without proof, many tried to say the election was stolen, where is the proof? Not just allegations. It’s easy to allege, but proof can be elusive or even non-existent. But, allegations obviously can lead millions astray and incite violence. Is this what we’ve become? Twitter proved to be what radio was to Hitler, an easy way of reaching the populous with a message of nationalism and lies. What a wonderful method of mind control, in a nation wanting to blame others for its decline.
Be aware of false profits, and do unto others that which you want done unto you! The Bible is not wrong in its teachings, you just have to be willing to take it all in, not just the narrative that fits your denomination or what your teachers espouse. The New Testament preaches love not hatred. I pray we can come together as a nation of laws and act as the Christians we profess to be. We need to look in the mirror to discover who is to blame for our nation’s decline. Yes, it is us! Greed and the love of money goes far beyond Democrat vs. Republican, it invades the very fiber of America’s fabric. The corporate structure’s control of our economy has divided this country deeply. Blaming the others is an easy scapegoat. Group narcissism can easily lead to fascism - beware.
Larry Schlauderaff
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.