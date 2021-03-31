As the old saying goes, the squeaky wheel gets the grease – and that certainly is the case when it comes to attention surrounding the Line 3 Pipeline replacement project.
Pipeline opponents are blocking roads, disrupting construction, and causing a ruckus, which often leads to them being highlighted in the news. But I think it is important to also look at the pipeline supporters and groups like Minnesotans for Line 3 to hear the other side as well.
Minnesotans for Line 3 was founded by Bob Schoneberger as a way for Minnesotans to support key projects like replacing the Line 3 pipeline system that was built in the 1960s. As any infrastructure project that has aged 60 years, this pipeline is in great need of repair, and more than a hundred thousand Minnesotans have signed on to pledge their support for this project.
Supporters include mayors, county commissioners and city council members as well as construction workers, small business owners, and others. The men and women who support this project have looked at the big picture and look toward the future, and understand that this project can be done safely while updating our energy infrastructure for decades to come.
I am grateful for the Minnesotans for Line 3 voice that is there to counter the misinformation and half-truths from the pipeline opponents, because this project is very important and will benefit our state greatly in the future.
Randy Ihle
Hill City
