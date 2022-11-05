On Oct. 24, Hero’s Heart Rescue and many community members attended the Grand Rapids City Council meeting to address the issue of the Grand Rapids Police Department not taking in lost and stray cats to the Domestic Animal Control Facility (DACF). Almost everyone in attendance shared powerful and emotional testimony rooted in real experiences and facts. Despite this, there were no questions or comments by the council. The Mayor spoke at the end, but did not address any of our concerns, and implied that all was well. We would like to take the opportunity to illustrate to the public why these comments made by the Mayor are extremely misleading. Below are the comments made, and our response to them.
The DACF has had 100% placement whether through return to home or adoption. The DACF took in 99 dogs and 4 cats in 2021. We were very clear at the City Council meeting that this issue pertains to cats. To say that 100% of the animals were returned, when there were only four cats, is not very impressive. It actually illustrates our point. Hero’s Heart took in or transported 200 animals between May 2022-October 2022. Most of those were calls from citizens stating they had found a lost cat and had already been denied by the Police Department (PD).
The animal has to be lost and found within the city. This policy seems to only apply to cats. Dogs are taken in from all over the county. One example, of many, is a dog that was found in Pengilly at 9 pm and taken to the DACF immediately. This helps bring to light another huge issue. The PD will only entertain calls about lost cats within city limits during their business hours. If a citizen calls at 7pm on a Tuesday with a found cat inside city limits, it will not be taken in to the DACF. Why is this made to be so confusing for our community members?
The county or city where an animal is found would need to agree to pay for the cost of their stay. What exactly is the cost? Are other cities and the county already paying this fee for the dogs that consistently get brought in from outside of city limits? If so, why are they not willing to pay the same fee for cats? We urge the public to remember that the DACF was paid for by tax dollars. Where is the transparency?
Animals coming in to the DACF are at the discretion of the PD. By their own admission in a meeting with Hero’s Heart, the PD has no training in animal control or animal welfare. How then, are they qualified to make decisions on which animals get into the DACF and which ones don’t? We were told that they will take any dog. Even if the dog is aggressive, feral, or tries to bite. They will not take the cat if the cat is “feral.”
Their definition of feral is any cat that is “unowned,” even if it had been previously unowned. Please let that sink in. There were multiple examples given at the City Council meeting, including a very powerful testimony about a citizen that found two freezing kittens on the side of the road. They were in her lap purring, with collars on, yet they were deemed “feral” and were denied entry to the DACF.
The DACF is not a shelter. We never expected it to be. We are asking that the PD use the DACF to hold dogs AND cats for the mandatory 10 days, giving any potential owner the opportunity to be reunited. The city should have established contracts with animal shelters so that any unclaimed animals can be rehomed. We already have a proposal in place from Great River Rescue in Bemidji, and several others interested in Ely, Hibbing, and Hackensack.
The DACF does not take in abandoned animals. Most of the time, there is almost no way to know for sure if an animal has been abandoned. One example is theft. If an animal is stolen and then abandoned, the animal still has an owner probably desperately searching. Furthermore, abandoning an animal is illegal and should be investigated by the PD, rather than blatantly dismissed.
Cats are suffering. People are suffering. There were multiple stories shared that included the safety of a person being at risk, and not getting any help whatsoever from the PD. This issue can no longer be ignored. Please contact your City Council member and the Mayor if you are concerned about this issue. Find Hero’s Heart on Facebook if you would like to connect.
Hero’s Heart Rescue
Gail Anderson, Kayley Schoonmaker, and Connie Sackett
