On Oct. 24, Hero’s Heart Rescue and many community members attended the Grand Rapids City Council meeting to address the issue of the Grand Rapids Police Department not taking in lost and stray cats to the Domestic Animal Control Facility (DACF). Almost everyone in attendance shared powerful and emotional testimony rooted in real experiences and facts. Despite this, there were no questions or comments by the council. The Mayor spoke at the end, but did not address any of our concerns, and implied that all was well. We would like to take the opportunity to illustrate to the public why these comments made by the Mayor are extremely misleading. Below are the comments made, and our response to them.

The DACF has had 100% placement whether through return to home or adoption. The DACF took in 99 dogs and 4 cats in 2021. We were very clear at the City Council meeting that this issue pertains to cats. To say that 100% of the animals were returned, when there were only four cats, is not very impressive. It actually illustrates our point. Hero’s Heart took in or transported 200 animals between May 2022-October 2022. Most of those were calls from citizens stating they had found a lost cat and had already been denied by the Police Department (PD).

