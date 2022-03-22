I have been spending a lot of time in the past few days trying to explain to people why canceling our show was the only right decision. Here are some points that I’m hoping bring some clarity:
While the play, Sister Act: The Musical, was based on the movie with Whoopi Goldberg (originally Bette Midler), it was not simply the movie on stage. The book of the musical was specifically written to tell the story of a black club singer in the 1970s witnessing a crime and hiding with a bunch of mostly white nuns. The race of Deloris is part of the story being told. We wouldn’t change the setting of the play from the 1970s, right? Wouldn’t even think of it. Deloris being a black woman is equally intentional. And, by the way, not MTI’s (the publishing/licensing company) call to make. Our research needs to go beyond MTI to the original playwrights.
“Colorblind casting” is a term we heard a lot in the 1990s. Theaters were casting actors of color in traditionally white roles, and “colorblind casting” is the reasoning that was often used. However, it was deceiving. In fact, theaters (like the Guthrie, for example) were intentionally challenging/changing the narrative of these plays and their histories by inserting the faces and voices of marginalized folks.
No, it does not go both ways. There is no such thing as “reverse racism.” White people are the majority in this country, white people hold the power. When characters that are written as people of color are replaced with white actors, that story is erased – “whitewashed.” The overwhelming narrative of this country (and many others) is the narrative of white people. That’s part of what made Hamilton so radical: we were hearing the white narrative come out of the mouths of people it directly marginalized.
Theater itself is not “beyond race, color, gender, and sexual orientation.” Theater – all art – is and always has been political, shining a light on society and critiquing the wrongs therein. Yes, our show would have expressed some beautiful messages and left people feeling uplifted. But we can’t pick and choose the messages from the text; it’s all or nothing.
