Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a bipartisan response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Governor Walz and Governor DeWine serve as co-chairs of the presidentially-appointed Council of Governors. Both governors are committed to working with leaders at the federal level and across the nation and world to stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We stand with Ukraine and condemn Russia for these unprovoked and unlawful attacks,” said Governor Walz. “We stand ready to support the federal government in guiding our nation through this violent time, and I am committed to standing together with leaders at all levels of government, regardless of political party, to work towards peace. It’s time to unite, protect democracy, and work together to end this violence and hold Russia accountable.”
“At the direction of President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces have invaded Ukraine in violation of international law. This is unacceptable, and all freedom-loving people should stand against this unprovoked invasion,” said Governor DeWine. “Ukraine has been a sovereign and independent state since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. The United States and Ukraine share common values including freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.”
The President’s bipartisan Council of Governors serves as a forum for Governors to exchange views, information, or advice with the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council on matters related to the National Guard, homeland defense, civil support, and other matters of mutual interest.
