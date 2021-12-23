During the holidays, Governor Walz is encouraging Minnesotans to take the following steps:
Get Vaccinated. Minnesotans age 5 and up can be vaccinated. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season. Find vaccines for the whole family online.
Get Boosted. All Minnesotans 16 and older should get a booster when they are due (6 months after receiving Pfizer and Moderna, and 2 months after receiving Johnson & Johnson).
Get Tested. Even if you’re not experiencing any symptoms, test before holiday gatherings to make sure you’re not spreading the virus to loved ones unknowingly. Take advantage of one of the many free testing options the state has to offer, or head to your local clinic or pharmacy. If you are using an over the counter at-home rapid test, use it as close to your gathering as possible. Testing options are available online.
Stay Safe. Wear your mask while traveling and in indoor public settings like a grocery store, a shopping mall, or a school. Wash your hands and do your best to avoid crowded indoor spaces before getting together with family and friends. Know the vaccination status of those with whom you are gathering to make sure the whole family is safer when together.
“Yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative yesterday morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests.”
“Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms and Gwen and I have no symptoms. My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness.”
“My family and I are isolating, and I will continue to work from home until I feel better and test negative for the virus. In the meantime, I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.