This week, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan reacted to Minnesota’s latest record-breaking low unemployment rate. In June, Minnesota’s unemployment rate reached 1.8%, down two-tenths of a percent from May and just half the size of the nation’s unemployment rate. Minnesota has now created over 91,000 jobs in the past year, with the state’s labor force participation rate growing to 68.5%.

“We’re building a state with more opportunity for Minnesotans. I am proud to break another record with these historically low unemployment rates,” said Governor Walz. “During a period of global economic worry, Minnesota’s economy is stable and thriving. We will continue working to provide all Minnesotans security and financial relief and ensure that this growth continues.”

