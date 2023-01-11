The United States is the oldest democracy in the world, and we should be a model of how a mature democracy works. Instead, Republicans, unable to get their act together and elect a House speaker until the 15th ballot, almost gave us a royal rumble on the House floor, as one representative had to be restrained to prevent him from physically attacking another. This is absolutely revolting. But this is the depth to which nihilistic and extreme Republicans, drunk with the prospect of power, have taken us. Think of all the Americans who have fought and died over the decades to protect our democracy, and this is what Republicans give us?
As if that’s not enough, the new Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, goes on television to do obeisance to traitor in chief Donald Trump, and he does so less than a full day after the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, planned and led by Trump.
What words can we use to describe this? Appalling? Disgusting? Revolting? None of these is strong enough.
"
It is important to have two functioning and responsible political parties in our system, one of the moderate left, and one of the moderate right. But right now, the Republican Party is completely dysfunctional. GOP leadership members are an embarrassment to our nation, and a threat to our democratic institutions. All Republicans of good conscience should do what it takes to send the nihilistic, incompetent, and dangerous extremists packing, and reform their party.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.