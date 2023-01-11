The United States is the oldest democracy in the world, and we should be a model of how a mature democracy works. Instead, Republicans, unable to get their act together and elect a House speaker until the 15th ballot, almost gave us a royal rumble on the House floor, as one representative had to be restrained to prevent him from physically attacking another. This is absolutely revolting. But this is the depth to which nihilistic and extreme Republicans, drunk with the prospect of power, have taken us. Think of all the Americans who have fought and died over the decades to protect our democracy, and this is what Republicans give us?

As if that’s not enough, the new Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, goes on television to do obeisance to traitor in chief Donald Trump, and he does so less than a full day after the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, planned and led by Trump.

"
2
0
0
0
2

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments