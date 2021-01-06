Do not use Acts 2:38 to justify water baptism for salvation
continued from Wednesday, Dec. 30
My Bible says the payment for sin is death. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23 KJV). Jesus Christ died for ALL sin; He was buried to show that He died for sin; He resurrected from the grave to show all mankind that the Lamb of God was a satisfied sacrifice for ALL sin. Anyone who places their faith alone, in Christ alone, receives eternal life -a life that can never be lost. “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life” (John 6:47 KJV).
If righteousness comes by law (water baptism), then Christ died in vain (Galatians 2:21 KJV). However, righteousness does not come by water baptism or the law. Christ did not die in vain. He was delivered for our offenses and resurrected for our justification (Romans 4:25 KJV).
Pastors that use Acts 2:38 for water baptism for salvation are gravely mistaken. In the context of Acts chapter two, Peter is speaking to a group of Israelites (Acts 2:14 KJV) because these Israelites were mocking Peter and other believers (Acts 2:13 KJV). Peter goes on to share with these individual’s scripture. He shares scripture from Joel 2:28-32, and we know that through the Holy Spirit, Pentecost is related to parts of Joel 2:28-32, other parts of Joel 2:28-32 fulfilled at the day of the Lord. Also, Peter goes on to share more scripture documented in Psalms 16:8-11 KJV. The scripture is related to David sharing the resurrection of Jesus Christ (Acts 2:31 KJV). Peter then quotes Psalm 110:1 in Acts 2:34, which says: “...The Lord said unto my Lord, Sit thou at my right hand.” Then Peter said: “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made the same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36 KJV). When the Israelites heard this, they were pricked in their hearts. They were convicted by the Word of God. After the conviction, they ask the question, “what shall we do?” “Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do” (Acts 2:37 KJV)?
Now, after the questions, “what shall we do,” Peter tells them to repent. Now repentance is not feeling sorry for your sin. Repentance is not doing some penance for sin. We just read that these Israelites did not think Jesus the Christ was the Son of God. They crucified the Savior and fulfilled the scriptures in ignorance (Acts 3:17 KJV). Peter is telling them to REPENT, which is to “change your mind” about Jesus Christ. Before, they did not think He was the Savior; they did not believe Jesus was the Son of God; they did not believe Jesus was the Messiah. Repent, change your mind about Jesus, believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for your sins, burial, and resurrection, and be baptized by the Holy Spirit into the Body of Christ. “For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit” (I Corinthians 12:12-13 KJV). Peter is saying, this is what you should do, “change your mind” about Jesus the Christ, He is the Son of God, He is the Messiah that paid for all sin: trust in Him alone for salvation and be born again (John 3:3,7 KJV); trust in Him alone and be baptized into the Body of Christ by the Holy Spirit (I Corinthians 12:12-13 KJV); trust in Him alone and be sealed by the Holy Spirit guaranteeing inheritance into Heaven (Ephesians 1:13-14 KJV); trust in Him alone and be indwelt by the Holy Spirit (I Corinthians 6:19-20 KJV).
When should a believer in Christ alone get water baptized? The Bible clearly outlines the process when a person SHOULD get water baptized. Water baptism happens after a person has believed in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Water baptism is a testimony to the world of “what you believe.” Water baptism is an “outward expression” of an “inward belief.” In Acts chapter eight, Philip shares the Gospel of Jesus Christ with an Ethiopian eunuch. The eunuch believes in Jesus Christ for salvation, and AFTER he believes, the eunuch gets water baptized. “And the eunuch answered Philip, and said, I pray thee, of whom speaketh the prophet this? of himself, or of some other man? Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus. And as they went on their way, they came unto a certain water: and the eunuch said, See, here is water; what doth hinder me to be baptized? And Philip said, If thou believest with all thine heart, thou mayest. And he answered and said, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. And he commanded the chariot to stand still: and they went down both into the water, both Philip and the eunuch; and he baptized him. And when they were come up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord caught away Philip, that the eunuch saw him no more: and he went on his way rejoicing” (Acts 8:34-39 KJV).
Also, nowhere does it talk about “water” in Acts 2. Whenever water baptism is discussed in the Bible, it always has water associated with water baptism (Acts 8:34-39 KJV), just like we read above in the previous paragraph.
After hearing the facts about salvation. Are you going to trust “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” or are you going to trust in the words of the Shepherd of Salvation -Jesus Christ?
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). If you know someone who is “not saved,” share the Gospel message with them or forward this message to them.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church.
Lance Edminster:
thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com/ FaceBook: The Good News Voice/ YouTube: The Good News Voice/ Website: https://ledminst.wixsite.com/thegoodnewsvoice
