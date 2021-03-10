According To Your Faith Be It Unto You - Matthew 9:27-29 KJV
“And when Jesus departed thence, two blind men followed him, crying, and saying, Thou son of David, have mercy on us. And when he was come into the house, the blind men came to him: and Jesus saith unto them, Believe ye that I am able to do this? They said unto him, Yea, Lord. Then touched he their eyes, saying, According to your faith be it unto you” (Matthew 9:27-29 KJV).
“According to your faith be it unto you” is exactly what happens to every individual. Every person did not have a choice to be brought into this world; however, every person will choose where they spend eternity: according to your faith be it unto you.
Do you believe Jesus Christ died for all your sins? Do you believe Christ resurrected the third day to show you that all your sin debt is paid in full? Do you believe Jesus Christ saves you from a Hell you deserve to a Heaven you do not deserve by grace through faith in Christ Alone? If not, according to your faith be it unto you. “In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power” (II Thessalonians 1:8-9 KJV). If a person believes not in Jesus Christ as their only hope for salvation, they believe not the Gospel of Jesus Christ, they will forever be separated from Jesus the Christ for all eternity dying in their sin. According to your faith be it unto you.
Man is a sinner and deserves to go to Hell. However, God loves all mankind. He hates the sin but loves the person. Jesus demonstrated His love for all mankind. Jesus the Christ, the Son of God, revealed Himself in the flesh and He offered Himself as a sacrifice for sin. Jesus the Christ paid the perfect price for sin, His Death. Only God can make a perfect sacrifice for sin. Jesus the Christ was buried to show the entire world that He died for all sin of all mankind. Jesus the Christ resurrected the third day to show the entire world that His death payment for sin was a satisfied sacrifice for sin. When a person believes Jesus the Christ died on the Cross for their sins, burial, and resurrection, they receive the righteousness required to get to Heaven. Heaven is a perfect place and only perfect righteousness is allowed in Heaven. Perfect righteousness, the righteousness of Christ is imputed to every person’s account when they believe Jesus the Christ died on the Cross for their sins, burial, and resurrection: the Gospel. “And therefore it was imputed to him for righteousness. Now it was not written for his sake alone, that it was imputed to him; But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead; Who was delivered for our offenses, and was raised again for our justification” (Romans 4:22-25 KJV). Trust in Jesus Christ as your only hope for salvation and forever receive the gift of eternal life. According to your faith be it unto you.
It is your choice where you spend eternity. It will forever be in Hell/Lake of Fire or Heaven. Do you believe Christ is able to save you from a Hell you deserve to a Heaven you do not deserve all by grace through faith in Christ alone? According to your faith be it unto you.
Doesn’t it make sense to trust the only one who came back from the dead as your only hope of going to Heaven? Right now, tell the Lord that you believe that Jesus Christ paid for all your sins, He was buried for you, and He resurrected for you, and that you trust in Him to take you to Heaven when you die. When a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation, that person can know they are going to Heaven when they die because the Bible says they can “know.” “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (I John 5:13 KJV).
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). If you know someone who is “not saved,” share the Gospel message with them or forward this message to them.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 am. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. God bless, love Lance & Karla.
Lance Edminster
The Grace Gospel Church
The Good News Voice
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
FaceBook: The Good News Voice
YouTube: The Good News Voice
Once Saved, Always Saved - “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.