Hath Everlasting Life - John 6:47 KJV
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life” (John 6:47 KJV).
If Jesus Christ promised to save you for one day, how long would He save you? The answer is one day, and most people would believe it. If Jesus Christ promised to save you for one week, how long would He save you? The answer is one week, and most people would believe it. If Jesus Christ promised to save you for one month, how long would He save you? The answer is one month, and most people would believe it. If Jesus Christ promised to save you for one year, how long would He save you? The answer is one year, and most people would believe it. If Jesus Christ promised to save you for all eternity, how long would He save you? The answer is for ETERNITY. Eternity is forever; it is eternal life; it is everlasting life that never ends. Why will people not believe what Jesus Christ says? “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life” (John 6:47 KJV).
Why do pastors preach that a person can lose their salvation? Why do people believe a person can lose their salvation? Why do people think they keep their salvation? Why do people think Jesus the Christ did not pay for ALL sin at the Cross of Calvary? Show me in the Bible where a person loses their salvation? There is nowhere in the Bible where a person loses their salvation. Show me in the Bible where a person loses their salvation and gets re-saved; or gets unborn and reborn again? There is nowhere in the Bible where a person is born again, unborn, and born again.
It is the simplicity of the Gospel of Christ that addresses all these questions in the paragraph above. “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV). A person is saved by grace; they do not deserve it. As a matter of fact, we all deserve to go to Hell. There is not ONE PERSON that deserved to go to Heaven. Yet, Jesus the Christ loved us sinners, and He demonstrated His love for all us sinners by dying for all our sin (past, present, and future) at the Cross of Calvary. His resurrection is proof that His death payment for sin was a satisfied sacrifice for sin. Rejecting the Gospel of Christ is rejecting God’s love. Going to Heaven and forever being in the presence of our Lord and Savior is a gift that is freely received by faith in what Christ has done for us at the Cross of Calvary.
Jesus the Christ paid for all sin at the Cross of Calvary. He died for every sin that man has ever committed and will ever commit. Jesus the Christ tasted death for every person that has been born and will ever be born. Believe what Jesus Christ did for you at the Cross of Calvary, and you receive the gift of eternal life.
If Jesus the Christ doesn’t save a person all the way for all eternity by His single death payment for sin, what good is His death? If Jesus the Christ saves a person “halfway,” they are still going to Hell. Jesus Christ’s death on the Cross does nothing for you unless it gives you eternal life, and that is what the Bible teaches. For people to understand they are going to Heaven forever, they need to know they cannot go to Hell ever because Christ paid for ALL their sins. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16 KJV).
Once a believer trusts in Christ alone, why can’t they go to Hell? Because Christ paid for all their sins. Remember, when Christ died around 2000 years ago for our sin, all of our sins were “future” at that time. Jesus the Christ paid for ALL sin. When a person places their only hope in Jesus Christ to save them from a Hell they deserve to a Heaven they do not deserve because they believe the Gospel of Christ, they receive eternal life.
Jesus doesn’t save a person halfway. Jesus doesn’t save a person for a brief time. Jesus the Christ is the deliverer; He is the horn of salvation. He is the power of salvation, and anyone that believes in Christ alone for salvation receives eternal life, which is for all eternity. That is the power of salvation.
I know I am going to Heaven when I die because it is NOT of any ritual, sacrament, tradition, or work of men. I am going to Heaven because I believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for ALL my sins, burial, and resurrection. The Bible says if I believe in Christ alone, believe in the Finished Redemptive Work of Jesus Christ, believe He died on the Cross for all my sins, buried for me, and resurrected for me, that He saves me from a Hell I deserve to a Heaven I don’t because Jesus death payment for sin, burial, and resurrection have been imputed to my account. “Now it was not written for his sake alone, that it was imputed to him; But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead; Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” (Romans 4:23-25 KJV). The righteousness required to get to Heaven has been imputed to me by my faith in Christ alone. “And be found in him, not having mine own righteousness, which is of the law, but that which is through the faith of Christ, the righteousness which is of God by faith” (Philippians 3:9 KJV).
Doesn’t it make sense to trust the only one who came back from the dead as your only hope of going to Heaven? Right now, tell the Lord that you believe that Jesus Christ paid for all your sins, He was buried for you, and He resurrected for you, and that you trust in Him to take you to Heaven when you die. When a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation, that person can know they are going to Heaven when they die because the Bible says they can “know.” “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (I John 5:13 KJV).
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). If you know someone who is “not saved,” share the Gospel message with them or forward this message to them.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 am. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. God bless, love Lance & Karla.
Lance Edminster
The Grace Gospel Church
The Good News Voice
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
FaceBook: The Good News Voice
YouTube: The Good News Voice
Once Saved, Always Saved - “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.