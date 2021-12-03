If all goes as planned, a rocket will lift the James Webb Space Telescope into space on December 22. Webb will be the newest astronomical instrument in space for studying the observable Universe and will far exceed the capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope with about a hundred times more observational capacity. It will also be much farther from earth than Hubble with an altitude of about one million miles from earth’s surface. Due to that great distance, it will take Webb, once launched, a month to get to its ‘parking spot’. In contrast, Hubble is only about 340 miles from the earth. The moon is about 240,000 miles away so Webb will be four times as far away as the moon.
Hubble is close enough to earth so that astronauts can, and did, reach it and make repairs. So why send Webb so far from earth where emergency repairs would be much more difficult, if not impossible, with existing technology? There are a few reasons and without getting bogged down in technology, Webb needs to be extremely cold to work as it is designed. It will be studying the cosmos in the ‘heat’ end of the light spectrum, and so heat from other sources would interfere with its sensors. At that distance, it will be operating at 370 degrees F below zero. It will also be at a highly stable place in space relative to earth where communications with it can be more or less continuous and where it will be least affected by gravitational influences. And it will be out of the ‘shooting gallery’ of orbital debris, i.e. space junk consisting of bits and pieces of failed satellites and launch vehicles that have accumulated in earth orbit since the beginning of the space program.
So with all that observational power, what will Webb be looking at that requires a hundred times more capacity than Hubble? A few candidates include more direct observations of black holes, particularly the supermassive black hole at the center of our own galaxy, The Milky Way. It will bring far distant galaxies into focus. Webb will also be able to peer deeper and with greater precision into the far distant past right up to near the beginning of the observable Universe. Because it is designed to detect heat ‘signatures’, it will be able to ‘see’ through clouds of interstellar and intergalactic dust and gas and bring into view areas of the Universe that are at present hidden from observation.
Webb will also be able to provide circumstantial evidence, at least, for the existence of life on planets (called exoplanets) that revolve around other suns (stars). In the last decade or so scientists have verified the existence of about 4000 of these exoplanets and research indicates that nearly every star has a system of planets revolving around it. That translates into hundreds of billions of planets in our galaxy alone, which makes the 4000 discovered so far seem rather paltry. But then scientists have only very recently had the tools to find them. Most of the planets around other stars discovered so far are huge gas giants like Jupiter and orbit very close to their sun making life as we know it on them impossible. But a few are earth-like and reside at just the right distance from their sun to have the potential to have temperatures comparable to earth. Webb will be able to determine the makeup of the atmospheres of exoplanets. How is that possible (and why should we care) when most exoplanets cannot even be viewed directly?
Webb will be able to isolate the light from a star that passes through the atmospheres of its orbiting planets. Different gasses in the planets’ atmospheres will interact with that starlight in different and unique ways providing a unique ‘fingerprint’ for each gas. Scientists will be especially keen to find water vapor, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen molecules -- water because life as we know it requires water, carbon dioxide because plant life is dependent on carbon dioxide, and oxygen because animal life requires oxygen. Oxygen doesn’t like to exist alone and wants to combine with other elements. So the presence of oxygen in an exoplanet’s atmosphere would indicate something is continually producing it, and that’s what plant life does.
The discovery of those basic gasses and molecules in the atmosphere of an exoplanet would be strong (but not conclusive) evidence that life exists on another world. To find life elsewhere, even microbial life, would be a game changer for humanity.
