Texas has just shown the rest of the nation why “going it alone” may not be good policy (especially under mismanagement). Their leaders pride themselves in their “free of federal regulation” electrical grid but, in the short term they put profits over preparedness as they ignored weatherization advice received following a catastrophic event 10 years ago. To the contrary, El Paso, on the western grid dodged this bullet and recently realized a huge return on their weatherization investment-bad management versus good management.
While Ted Cruz cruzed off to Cancun there was inadequate communication from Abbott’s administration, and instead people relied on the local media who brought facts and truth to the dismal political, finger pointing response, which falsely blamed renewable energy for the failures of gas, electricity and water. Rick Perry stated, “Texans would go more than 3 days without power to keep government out of their business.” Really? It’s obvious many Texans disagree and are rightfully angry. Then there was Colorado City’s mayor, Tim Boyd who resigned after his social media rant saying no one owes the people anything, sink or swim, lazy etc. What? The county/state doesn’t owe them power, heat or water?
Some Texans on the wholesale system, Griddy, failed to lock into long term contracts which, in turn, resulted in unregulated, market driven bills soaring from as little as a normal $33 per month to $450 per day and $8,000-$17,000 for the month of February. Whoops, the free market suddenly made life sustaining basics no longer affordable to most of Griddy’s customers.
Now, of course, the heat is on (pun intended) and Governor Abbott is willing to momentarily abandon the Texan stance on independence by looking to the federal government for disaster relief which will include covering these outrageous electric bills. If President Biden were vindictive like our previous president, he would be refusing this aid to a Republican state on the basis of mismanaging their affairs/finances. I applaud our “presidential” president for putting Texas and our country ahead of party and politics. This is the sanity that I and many others voted for. America is back in time to rescue our Lone Star State.
Anita Leifermann
Grand Rapids
