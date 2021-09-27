The time has come for us to go back to our roots. And my roots, I mean, cable. That’s right, cable TV. For millennials like my fiance and I, we haven’t had access to cable TV since we lived with our parents. But with the upcoming hockey season and a new season of Survivor premiering this week, we are seriously considering adding this old school form of TV back into our lives.
As I said, I grew up with your typical cable TV set up. Eventually we could pre-record shows, but only one at a time. Renting movies was also a huge activity.
Our local Ben’s Bait and Tackle Shop had a huge selection of movies for our small town to choose from. And in very small town-fashion, we were never charged late fees for bringing the movies back past the deadline.
Then came Netflix, but not like the Netflix we all know and love today. At that point I was in high school and we used it for renting movies through the mail. For those too young to remember, we would choose a few movies online and then they would send them to us in mail. Then we would send them back through the mail again.
Throughout college, I primarily used Netflix. By then it was the streaming service we know today. Many days and nights have been spent watching and rewatching comfort shows. Post-graduation and now well into my adult life, we now use Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu and Disney+. It sounds like a lot, right? Well, for us it’s not quite enough.
For the past few years we have struggled to watch Minnesota Wild hockey games. Sometimes our subscriptions would give us access, but we weren’t able to watch all of the games. With Kirill the Thrill having just signed a five-year contract with the Wild, we knew we were going to want to watch this entire upcoming season.
The other show we need cable TV for is Survivor. I have written about being a huge fan of Survivor before and that still rings true today. After a year off from filming, Survivor is back with Season 41 and I am so so excited to watch it! Sadly, although Hulu has all of the previous season, it does not have the new one.
It’s interesting to me that TV has gone through so many different phases through the years. While I don’t think we are ever going to go back to the simpler days of only having cable TV, I think the options we have today could be improved. But for now, we need some hockey and reality TV in our lives. So until someone comes up with a more streamlined solution, we will be adding another TV service to our monthly bills.
