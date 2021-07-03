This column might sound a bit like a Lee Greenwood song, but I think that’s appropriate this time of year.
Over my lifetime, I’ve traveled around much of the continental United States. The amount of beauty and ingenuity found across the country is incredible.
I’ve seen the brilliant beaches of Florida and the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon in Arizona.
While driving through Wyoming, I was anxious to see the natural landmark made famous in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind.’
When I rounded the bend in the road and Devils Tower came into view, a strange feeling washed over me. It didn’t seem like it was from this world. It was impressive, but completely alien to me. There’s nothing else like it.
These are just a few examples of the natural wonders this county has to offer. I’d love to see more, but one thing I’ve learned since I moved back to northern Minnesota is how to appreciate what you have at home.
Just as Greenwood sang in his most-famous anthem, there ain’t no doubt I love this land; especially the land of 10,000 lakes.
Since I began writing for the Herald Review in January, I’ve run into some interesting and talented people all over town.
My first story was about a local German Shorthaired Pointer who is quickly rising up the ranks of the American Kennel Club with her owner-handler Spike Salisbury.
I’ve covered an archer aiming for a spot on the U.S. national team, the crew that keeps our ice rinks shining like a mirror, and local businesses that overcame the odds.
I’ve also seen the whole community band together following a series of unexpected tragedies. The immense show of support made me realize why I’ve always been proud to call Grand Rapids my hometown.
I recently received a lead for another interesting story.
This week, I interviewed one of Grand Rapids’ finest about his upcoming appearance on national TV. I won’t spoil the details, but if you’re a fan of both canines and American Ninja Warrior, you’ll want to tune in to A&E on Tuesday, July 13 to see what it’s all about.
Look for our paper on Sunday, June 11 to read the whole story.
If you know someone from the area with an interesting story, let me know. I’d love to learn more about them. Email me at bkarkela@grhr.net.
Today is an American holiday. As you’re reading this, I’ll be celebrating this country’s birthday on one of Minnesota’s beautiful lakes. Let’s always remember why we can enjoy these days with our families peacefully. Happy Fourth of July, everyone. God bless the USA.
